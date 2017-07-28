Teen rescued from Claxton cave

A 16-year-old boy was rescued from a cave in Claxton on Thursday afternoon.

Personnel from the Anderson County Rescue Squad, Sheriff’s Department and EMS responded to the 800 block of Mehaffey Road at around 12:30 pm Thursday after the teen was able to call 911 from inside a cave behind Springhill Missionary Baptist Church and tell dispatchers that he was injured and unable to find his way out of the cave. Emergency crews were able to pinpoint his location using the teen’s cell phone signal. He was loaded in to a Stokes basket and brought out of the cave before being taken to UT Medical Center by ambulance to be evaluated for ankle and back pain.

No charges will be filed, but the teen may face even harsher punishment than the legal system could dole out as he reportedly had been asking his family for permission to go to the cave for several days, but each time, they said no. The Sheriff’s Department report indicates he had told his grandmother that he was going to go mow a neighbor’s lawn, but instead went to the cave by himself.

Crews cleared the scene about three hours after receiving the teen’s 911 call.