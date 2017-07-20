Teacher Supply Depot opens Saturday for Clinton, AC educators

The Anderson County Schools and Clinton City Schools are working in collaboration to launch a new Teacher Supply Depot to provide free supplies, materials, and equipment to educators from the two school districts.

The facility is located on the campus of the Anderson County Career & Technical Center, 140 Maverick Circle, Clinton, TN, 37716, next to Anderson County High School.

The first opening day for teachers to shop for items will be Saturday, July 22, from 8:00 AM until 12:00 PM. Teachers from Anderson County Schools and Clinton City Schools are eligible to attend to pick up free items to prepare for the upcoming school year.

Teachers from these two school districts simply present their school ID to gain entry at the check-in area.

The Teacher Supply Depot has been the recipient of donations from multiple businesses and individuals that have stocked the shelves for this initial opening.

The Anderson County/Clinton Schools Teacher Supply Depot will be open five additional dates during the 2017-2018 school year.