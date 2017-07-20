Home / Community Bulletin Board / Teacher Supply Depot opens Saturday for Clinton, AC educators

Teacher Supply Depot opens Saturday for Clinton, AC educators

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

The Anderson County Schools and Clinton City Schools are working in collaboration to launch a new Teacher Supply Depot to provide free supplies, materials, and equipment to educators from the two school districts.

The facility is located on the campus of the Anderson County Career & Technical Center, 140 Maverick Circle, Clinton, TN, 37716, next to Anderson County High School.

The first opening day for teachers to shop for items will be Saturday, July 22, from 8:00 AM until 12:00 PM. Teachers from Anderson County Schools and Clinton City Schools are eligible to attend to pick up free items to prepare for the upcoming school year.

Teachers from these two school districts simply present their school ID to gain entry at the check-in area.

The Teacher Supply Depot has been the recipient of donations from multiple businesses and individuals that have stocked the shelves for this initial opening.

The Anderson County/Clinton Schools Teacher Supply Depot will be open five additional dates during the 2017-2018 school year.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Man jailed after drugs found during traffic stop

A Clinton man was arrested on drug charges following what started as a routine traffic …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved