TBI, UCSO investigating shooting death

The TBI and the Union County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the Sunday shooting of a husband by his wife.

Deputies were sent to a home in the 900 block of Highway 61 West in Andersonville shortly before 6 am Sunday.

When they arrived, deputies reported they found the man dead at the home.

He was identified as 46-year-old Timothy R. Smith of Maynardville.

Smith was found lying in the driveway of the home he shared with his wife with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound. His wife’s name has not been released.

Deputies found her in the driveway with a handgun.

The wife was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and released for an injury reportedly sustained during the incident.

