Home / Obituaries / Tammy Lynn Evans, age 53, of Jacksboro

Tammy Lynn Evans, age 53, of Jacksboro

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 64 Views

Tammy Lynn Evans, age 53, of Jacksboro passed away Monday, July 10, 2017. Member of Fordtown Baptist Church and was employed at Pilot Exit 141. Preceded in death by husband, Timothy Wayne Evans; father, Ray Stooksbury; grandparents, William Brownlow & Edna Mae Love Bean

Survivors

Daughters: Brandy Brown & husband Robert

Terri Evans

Granddaughter: Makenzie Brown

Mother: Viola Stooksbury

Sister: Renea Stooksbury

Special Sister: Jackie Olson & husband Tony

Sisters-in-laws: Vanessa Irwin

Pamela Smith

Several nieces and nephews

Funeral Services 8PM Thursday at Cross-Smith Chapel

Interment 11 AM Friday Evans Cemetery

Family will receive friends 6 PM to 8 PM Thursday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Robbie Lee Weatherford, age 89, of Clinton

Robbie Lee Weatherford, age 89, of Clinton, TN joined our Lord peacefully after a short …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved