Tammy Lynn Evans, age 53, of Jacksboro passed away Monday, July 10, 2017. Member of Fordtown Baptist Church and was employed at Pilot Exit 141. Preceded in death by husband, Timothy Wayne Evans; father, Ray Stooksbury; grandparents, William Brownlow & Edna Mae Love Bean
Survivors
Daughters: Brandy Brown & husband Robert
Terri Evans
Granddaughter: Makenzie Brown
Mother: Viola Stooksbury
Sister: Renea Stooksbury
Special Sister: Jackie Olson & husband Tony
Sisters-in-laws: Vanessa Irwin
Pamela Smith
Several nieces and nephews
Funeral Services 8PM Thursday at Cross-Smith Chapel
Interment 11 AM Friday Evans Cemetery
Family will receive friends 6 PM to 8 PM Thursday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home