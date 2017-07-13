State announces ThreeStar grant recipients

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has announced the 63 counties that will receive ThreeStar Competitive Grants.

The grants will be used for a variety of local programs addressing economic development, public safety, health, education and workforce development.

To be eligible to apply for these grants, each community must meet all ThreeStar program requirements. ThreeStar focuses on best practices in five key community areas, including jobs and economic development, fiscal strength and efficient government, public safety, health, education and workforce development.

In total, TNECD has awarded $975,000 to Tennessee communities through this round of the ThreeStar Competitive Enhancement Grant program. Funding for the program comes through the department’s existing budget. TNECD is committed to helping communities in the areas that they prioritize on a local level. The projects are new programs or expand upon existing programs. All are based on the communities’ ThreeStar planning process. The 63 counties selected were chosen out of 75 applications.

$5000 grants were awarded locally to Anderson County and to the Roane Alliance on behalf of Roane County, while Campbell, Morgan and Union counties each received $25,000 grant awards.

For more, visit http://tn.gov/ecd/section/threestar