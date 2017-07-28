Home / Featured / State aims to attract retirees with re-branding, website

State aims to attract retirees with re-branding, website

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

(AP) Tennessee tourism officials are launching a website that aims to recruit retirees to settle down in the state.

A Tennessee Department of Tourist Development news release Thursday says Retire Tennessee’s new website (www.retiretennessee.org) offers information on health care, experiences, shopping, retirement developments and communities, testimonials and sample housing stock. Currently, 22 Tennessee counties participate in the program.

The site features videos, photos an interactive map and a cost-of-living calculator.

State tourism officials say Tennessee is one of only four states with a formal retiree recruitment program.

The Retire Tennessee program, newly branded as “The Good Life. Only Better,” is in its 12th year. It drew 8,000 inquiries from potential retirees last year.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Rack Room Shoes now open at Main Street Oak Ridge

Rack Room Shoes is now open at Main Street Oak Ridge. The new store measures …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved