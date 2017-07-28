State aims to attract retirees with re-branding, website

(AP) Tennessee tourism officials are launching a website that aims to recruit retirees to settle down in the state.

A Tennessee Department of Tourist Development news release Thursday says Retire Tennessee’s new website (www.retiretennessee.org) offers information on health care, experiences, shopping, retirement developments and communities, testimonials and sample housing stock. Currently, 22 Tennessee counties participate in the program.

The site features videos, photos an interactive map and a cost-of-living calculator.

State tourism officials say Tennessee is one of only four states with a formal retiree recruitment program.

The Retire Tennessee program, newly branded as “The Good Life. Only Better,” is in its 12th year. It drew 8,000 inquiries from potential retirees last year.