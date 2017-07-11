Home / Community Bulletin Board / Squire Parsons in concert at Greenway Baptist

Jim Harris

Southern Gospel legend Squire Parsons, author of “Sweet Beulah Land,” will perform Saturday July 29th at 7 pm at Greenway Baptist Church at 2024 East Wolf Valley Road in Clinton.

Admission is free and everyone is welcome!

