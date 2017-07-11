Squire Parsons in concert at Greenway Baptist

Southern Gospel legend Squire Parsons, author of “Sweet Beulah Land,” will perform Saturday July 29th at 7 pm at Greenway Baptist Church at 2024 East Wolf Valley Road in Clinton.
Admission is free and everyone is welcome!
The Anderson County Library Board will meet on Thursday, July 20, 2017, at 4:00 p.m., at the Norris …