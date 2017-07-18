Smokies walk-off (again) against BayBears

(Tennessee Smokies) Cael Brockmeyer delivered a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning, allowing Daniel Spingola to score, giving the Smokies a 3-2 win over the BayBears. With the win, Tennessee took the series over Mobile.

Kyle Hendricks, Cubs’ Game 7 starter in last year’s World Series made his second rehab start with the Smokieson Monday night and was absolutely dominant. Hendricks pitched five perfect innings, not allowing a hit or a walk and striking out three. Out of his 63 pitches thrown, 43 of them were strikes.

Duane Underwood Jr. (9-4) would relieve Hendricks in the sixth, going on to pitch the final four innings of the game and pick up his ninth win of the season. Underwood allowed two runs on four hits, while striking out five.

The Smokies had a combined perfect game between Hendricks and Underwood, but a two-run homer from Michael Hermosillo with one out in the ninth would tie the game at 2-2 and extend the game.

After Spingola and Carlos Penalver were hit by a pitch to reach base in the bottom of the ninth, Brockmeyer smacked an RBI double down the left field line to give the Smokies their 51st win of the season.

Following a day off, the Smokies will take on the Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday in Jacksonville. First pitch of the five-game series is set for 7:05 p.m. ET with Preston Morrison expected to receive the start on the mound. Tennessee will return home on Tuesday, July 25th for a five-game series with Montgomery. The series opener will be 50 Cent Hot Dog Night, presented by Advance Auto Parts.