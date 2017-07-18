Home / Local Sports / Smokies walk-off (again) against BayBears

Smokies walk-off (again) against BayBears

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local Sports Leave a comment 3 Views

(Tennessee Smokies)  Cael Brockmeyer delivered a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning, allowing Daniel Spingola to score, giving the Smokies a 3-2 win over the BayBears. With the win, Tennessee took the series over Mobile.

Kyle Hendricks, Cubs’ Game 7 starter in last year’s World Series made his second rehab start with the Smokieson Monday night and was absolutely dominant. Hendricks pitched five perfect innings, not allowing a hit or a walk and striking out three. Out of his 63 pitches thrown, 43 of them were strikes.

Duane Underwood Jr. (9-4) would relieve Hendricks in the sixth, going on to pitch the final four innings of the game and pick up his ninth win of the season. Underwood allowed two runs on four hits, while striking out five.

The Smokies had a combined perfect game between Hendricks and Underwood, but a two-run homer from Michael Hermosillo with one out in the ninth would tie the game at 2-2 and extend the game.

After Spingola and Carlos Penalver were hit by a pitch to reach base in the bottom of the ninth, Brockmeyer smacked an RBI double down the left field line to give the Smokies their 51st win of the season.

Following a day off, the Smokies will take on the Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday in Jacksonville. First pitch of the five-game series is set for 7:05 p.m. ET with Preston Morrison expected to receive the start on the mound. Tennessee will return home on Tuesday, July 25th for a five-game series with Montgomery. The series opener will be 50 Cent Hot Dog Night, presented by Advance Auto Parts.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Dragons season tickets on sale July 24th

Clinton High School football season tickets will go on sale on Monday July 24th. The cost …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved