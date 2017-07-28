Smokies’ slide continues, lose 6-3

(Tennessee Smokies) Trevor Clifton lasted only one inning of baseball, and the Smokies dropped their third in a row to the Montgomery Biscuits in a 6-3 loss. The defeat clinched a Biscuits series win and made it four losses in a row for Tennessee.

Clifton (5-6) retired the first batter of the ballgame but ran into trouble in the first. Clifton gave up six hits in the inning, allowing five Biscuits runs in the process. Clifton threw just 35 pitches before his night was done.

Tennessee tried chipping away at the lead, with the bottom of the order providing the spark. Carlos Penalver walked to begin the second inning, and following a wild pitch would score on a Cael Brockmeyer RBI single. Carlos Penalver and Cael Brockmeyer began the fifth inning with singles, and Daniel Spingola would drive Penalver in with a double. Kevin Cornelius would bring in the Smokies third and final run with a RBI fielders choice. Logan Darnell (3-1) was stellar for the Biscuits, pitching 7.0 innings of two earned run baseball.

Adbert Alzolay (0-1, 1.69) is scheduled to take the hill for the Smokies, with Jose Mujica (8-7, 3.57) set to pitch for Montgomery. The Smokies summer fireworks series continues tonight, with a show set for Saturday too. Saturday is also our fidget spinner giveaway to the first 500 kids.