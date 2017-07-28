Home / Local Sports / Smokies’ slide continues, lose 6-3

Smokies’ slide continues, lose 6-3

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local Sports Leave a comment 4 Views

(Tennessee Smokies)  Trevor Clifton lasted only one inning of baseball, and the Smokies dropped their third in a row to the Montgomery Biscuits in a 6-3 loss. The defeat clinched a Biscuits series win and made it four losses in a row for Tennessee.

Clifton (5-6) retired the first batter of the ballgame but ran into trouble in the first. Clifton gave up six hits in the inning, allowing five Biscuits runs in the process. Clifton threw just 35 pitches before his night was done.

Tennessee tried chipping away at the lead, with the bottom of the order providing the spark. Carlos Penalver walked to begin the second inning, and following a wild pitch would score on a Cael Brockmeyer RBI single. Carlos Penalver and Cael Brockmeyer began the fifth inning with singles, and Daniel Spingola would drive Penalver in with a double. Kevin Cornelius would bring in the Smokies third and final run with a RBI fielders choice. Logan Darnell (3-1) was stellar for the Biscuits, pitching 7.0 innings of two earned run baseball.

Adbert Alzolay (0-1, 1.69)  is scheduled to take the hill for the Smokies, with Jose Mujica (8-7, 3.57) set to pitch for Montgomery. The Smokies summer fireworks series continues tonight, with a show set for Saturday too. Saturday is also our fidget spinner giveaway to the first 500 kids.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

XFS: Byron wins Saturday at Indy

(MRN) Rookie William Byron passed race leader Elliott Sadler with sixteen laps remaining and kept …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved