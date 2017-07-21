Smokies skewer Jumbo Shrimp thanks to 5-run 7th

(Tennessee Smokies) Tennessee exploded for a five run seventh inning and received a quality performance from Brett Anderson who rebounded nicely after a tough start in a 9-3 win.

Anderson made rehab start number five of the season for Tennessee and struggled through his first inning of work. Jacksonville sent seven batters up to the plate, compiling three hits, a walk, and benefiting off two Smokies errors during a three run first inning.

Tennessee had scored a run in the top of the first inning on a Jason Vosler RBI but was fooled for quite some time when Trevor Richards found his top stuff. Richards struck out the final batter of the second inning and struck out the side the following two innings for seven in a row.

Daniel Spingola ended a streak of 11 straight retired Smokies with a solo shot off Richards in the fifth inning. The long ball was Spingola’s second homer of the season. The Smokies trailed by a run, but Brett Anderson would make sure they remained in the game. Anderson allowed only one hit following the first inning, piling up six innings of four hit, two earned run baseball.

The Smokies batsman went to work for Anderson in the seventh inning trailing 3-2. Tennessee sent ten batters to the plate, piling up five hits and five runs to take over the lead at 7-3. Cael Brockmeyer, Andrew Ely, and Jason Vosler contributed RBI hits in the inning. Kevin Cornelius tacked on two more runs in the eighth inning with a pinch hit single.

Trevor Clifton (5-5, 4.07 ERA) will take the mound for Tennessee tonight He will be opposed by Joe Gunkel (3-6, 5.48). First pitch is set for 7:05 ET.