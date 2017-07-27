Smokies drop third in row to Montgomery, 5-4

Tennessee was back in action Wednesday night against the Biscuits and dropped their third game in a row after a late rally comes up just short in a 5-4 loss.

Preston Morrison got the ball for the Smokies and was roughed up early, giving up two runs in the second, and another three runs in the fourth. Morrison would not go any further and would turn the ball over to the bullpen after just four innings of work.

Benton Moss on the other side was stellar in his first start since being activated from the disabled list, throwing four innings of one-hit baseball. Nick Ciuffo provided most of the offense, driving in four of the Biscuits’ runs, while the bullpen would go the remaining distance.

Tennessee’s bullpen would come on to replace Morrison and kept the deficit at five runs, but the Montgomery pitching staff continued to dominate the Smokies’ bats. Tennessee was able to get one back in the seventh on a Daniel Spingola single and would load the bases in the eighth but would leave them stranded. David Bote and Carlos Penalver homers would trim the lead to one in the ninth, but that would be all Tennessee could get as they drop their third game in a row.

The Smokies are back at home tomorrow night for game three of the series against Montgomery with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Zach Hedges is set to take the mound for Tennessee, while Logan Darnell is expected to receive the start for Montgomery. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. for another Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light.