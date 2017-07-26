Smokies drop opener vs. Biscuits, 4-3

(Tennessee Smokies) Tennessee accumulated 14 hits, but only scored three runs in a 4-3 loss.

Duane Underwood Jr. (9-5) lasted 6.0 innings giving up 7 hits, and four unearned runs on the night. Tennessee’s defensive play was unforgiving to their pitcher tonight, tallying three errors. Underwood Jr. would strike out six batters. Daury Torrez and Jose Rosario closed out the game allowing no runs.

The game was scoreless into the third inning. With two outs in the inning, Kevin Cornelius botched a slow roller that kept the inning alive. The next batter Jake Croneneworth hit a RBI single to make the game 1-0 Biscuits. They would score another on a spoiled run down where the Smokies easily had Michael Russell out on the base paths, but Erick Castillo whiffed on the tag.

The Smokies would get on the board in the bottom of the third when David Bote hit an RBI single to right field scoring Ian Rice. The Biscuits would add two more in the top of the fifth and sixth innings.

The Smokies, however, would add another in the bottom of the sixth when Trey Martin hit a sac fly to score Carlos Penalver to make the game 4-2 Biscuits. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Tennessee loaded the bases with nobody out but failed to bring in more than the one run that Yasiel Balaguert drove in. Carlos Penalver grounded into a double play to end the contest.

The Smokies will continue their five-game homestand with game two against the Montgomery Biscuits on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.