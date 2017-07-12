Smokies double up Biscuits 8-4

(Tennessee Smokies) Kevin Cornelius sparked the offense early, and Tennessee beat Montgomery 8-4 on Tuesday afternoon to win its second straight over the Biscuits. With the win, Tennessee guaranteed at least a split of the four-game series.

The offensive outburst was geared by Kevin Cornelius who hit two dingers and drove in a season-high four runs. After Jason Vosler hit a two-run single in the bottom of the first to give the Smokies’ a 2-0 lead, Cornelius followed up with a solo shot in the second and a two-run shot in the third, giving Tennessee a 5-0 lead. The home-runs were Cornelius’ second and third long balls of the season. Cornelius drove in his fourth run of the game on a RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.

Cornelius finished 4-for-5 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Trey Martin finished 3-for-6 with two RBIs while Jason Vosler was 3-for-5 with 2 RBI. Carlos Penalver was 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

Duane Underwood Jr. received the start on the mound for the Smokies, earning his eighth win of the season. Underwood pitched 5.1 innings, striking out six, walking three and allowing three earned runs. Underwood failed to win a game last season but leads the Smokies this year with his eight wins.

The Smokies are back at home tonight as they look to win the series over the Biscuits. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. ET.