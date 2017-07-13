Smokies clinch series win in walk-off fashion

(Tennessee Smokies) The Smokies clinched a series win over the Biscuits on Wednesday night thanks to a walk-off RBI single from David Bote in the bottom of the 11th inning, giving Tennessee the 2-1 win.

In the bottom of the second inning, Kevin Cornelius gave the Smokies a 1-0 lead on a RBI groundout that allowed Jason Vosler to score. Cornelius had four RBI’s in yesterday’s game. Tennessee’s lead didn’t last long as Montgomery’s Dalton Kelly hit a solo homer in the fifth to tie things up at 1-1.

Preston Morrison received the start on Wednesday night, allowing just one run on four hits in six innings of work. Morrison struck out five in his outing and received a no decision in the start. James Pugliese relieved Morrison in the seventh, pitching three hitless and scoreless innings. Dillon Maples and David Garner would also see action in relief.

The Smokies are back at home tonight as they kick off a series with the Mobile BayBears. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. ET. Trevor Clifton is expected to take the mound for Tennessee while Jaime Barria is slated to pitch for Mobile.