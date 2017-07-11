Smokies bounce back with 5-4 win

(Tennessee Smokies) After a tough loss in the longest game of the season on Sunday night, the Smokies bounced back with a 5-4 win over the Biscuits. With the home-run derby taking place in the Major Leagues tonight, the Smokies and Biscuits had a derby of their own, combining to hit four homers.

Cubs’ Game 7 starter Kyle Hendricks received the start on the mound for the Smokies on Monday night in a rehab assignment start. Hendricks’ start was his first at Smokies Stadium since 2013 when he was a member of the team. Hendricks was fantastic on the bump, allowing just one run on two hits. The big leaguer struck out two and walked one. The only earned run charged to Hendricks was after he left the game, when James Pugliese gave up a two-run shot to Justin Williams.

Daniel Spingola got things going for the Smokies, hitting a rare inside the park home run to put his team up 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning. Yasiel Balaguert kept the homers coming in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run shot to give the Smokies a 3-2 lead. Balaguert tallied in his third RBI of the game in the sixth, giving Tennessee the lead once again. Cael Brockmeyer would bring in the Smokies’ fifth and final run of the game to give Tennessee a 5-3 lead.

The Smokies are back home this afternoon where they’ll take on the Biscuits in the third game of the four-game series. First pitch is set for noon.