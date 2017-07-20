Smokies blasted in opener at Jumbo Shrimp

(Tennessee Smokies) Coming off back-to-back quality starts, Preston Morrison had his shortest outing of the second half, and the bullpen failed to weather Jacksonville’s offensive storm in a 10-6 loss.

Jacksonville sent eight batters up to the plate in a three run first inning and seven more to the plate in a three run third inning. Preston Morrison gave up a three run homer to Jumbo Shrimp catcher Cam Maron in the third inning. Dustin Geiger took Preston Morrison long for a two run shot in the fourth inning, it was his first blast against his former team.

Morrison (1-8) went 3.0 innings of eight hit, six earned run baseball. The loss was Morrison’s first since June, and the right handers second shortest outing in his 17 starts.

Yasiel Balaguert hit homer number 11 of the season for Tennessee, while Ian Rice continued his hot play against Jacksonville with a pair of long balls himself. Daury Torrez, Ryan McNeil, and Jose Rosario would combine to finish out the contest. Matt Tomshaw (9-5) picked up the win, lasting 6.0 innings of six hit, two earned run baseball.

Tennessee is back in action with the Jumbo Shrimp tonight. First pitch is set for 7:05 ET. Trevor Clifton (5-5, 4.07) will duel with Trevor Richards (2-1, 2.96)