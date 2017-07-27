Home / Featured / Shots fired at occupied Clinton residence, no one hurt, suspect at large

Shots fired at occupied Clinton residence, no one hurt, suspect at large

Clinton Police responded to a report of shots being fired into an occupied home in the 500 block of Broad Street late Wednesday afternoon, just a couple of blocks from the CPD’s Broad Street Sub-Station.

The call came in at around 4:15 pm and numerous officers responded to the scene including reserve and off-duty officers. The Clinton Fire Department was also on stand-by but, fortunately, no injuries were reported.

In a statement issued late Thursday morning, the Clinton Police Department says their dispatchers received an anonymous 911 call about a man firing a rifle in “the direction of the residence.” When police arrived, they found that none of the people inside the house–three adults and two children–were injured. Detectives did find bullet holes on exterior wall of the home and in a car parked nearby.

The 911 caller described the vehicle the suspect was driving only as black or gray in color.

The suspect has not been identified and no arrests have been made. Several questions remain unanswered thus far, including what the motive for the shooting might have been, but the investigation is described as ongoing.

As soon as more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.

(CPD statement) Clinton police officers responded to a shooting call on West Broad Street Wednesday(7/26/17) afternoon.  At 4:16 pm an anonymous 911 caller told dispatchers that a male subject, in a black or gray colored vehicle, was shooting a rifle in the direction of a residence. Upon arrival police found three adults and two minor children in the house.  None of the residents sustained any injuries. 

Detectives say bullet holes were found in the outside wall of the residence as well as in a vehicle parked nearby. 

The investigation is ongoing.

