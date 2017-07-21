Home / Obituaries / Sheila V. Rodriguez, 58, of Clinton

Sheila V. Rodriguez, 58, of Clinton

Sheila V. Rodriguez, age 58 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at her residence. Sheila was born on July 27, 1958 in Bridgeton, New Jersey to Alvin Rodger Mosley and Wilda Ann Moore Mosley. Sheila loved baking, watching singing competitions and cooking competitions, and was an avid seamstress. Sheila is preceded in death by her father, Alvin Roger Mosley and her brother, Roger Mosley.
 
Survivors:
Mother                               Wilda Ann Mosley                          New Jersey
Daughter                            Angalissa and Tony Snead             Clinton
Like Children                      Donald Orfield and Vanessa         Knoxville
Brother                               Richie Mosley                                   New Jersey
Sister                                   Linda Beach                                      New Jersey
Like Sister                           Debbie Boyd                                     Halls
Special Niece                     Scherrie Caronda                            New Jersey
Nana to                              Kyra and Gavin Orfield
 
 
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the Faith Promise Anderson County Campus (96 Mariner Point, Clinton, TN 37716) at 3:00 PM with Pastor Robbie Dejarnett officiating.
 
 
You may also view Sheila’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

