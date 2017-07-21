Sheila V. Rodriguez, 58, of Clinton

Sheila V. Rodriguez, age 58 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at her residence. Sheila was born on July 27, 1958 in Bridgeton, New Jersey to Alvin Rodger Mosley and Wilda Ann Moore Mosley. Sheila loved baking, watching singing competitions and cooking competitions, and was an avid seamstress. Sheila is preceded in death by her father, Alvin Roger Mosley and her brother, Roger Mosley.
Survivors:
Mother
Wilda Ann Mosley New Jersey
Daughter
Angalissa and Tony Snead Clinton
Like Children Donald Orfield and Vanessa Knoxville
Brother
Richie Mosley New Jersey
Sister Linda Beach
New Jersey
Like Sister
Debbie Boyd Halls
Special Niece Scherrie Caronda
New Jersey
Nana to
Kyra and Gavin Orfield
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the Faith Promise Anderson County Campus (96 Mariner Point, Clinton, TN 37716) at 3:00 PM with Pastor Robbie Dejarnett officiating.
You may also view Sheila’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com