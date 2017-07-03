Sen. Corker issues Independence Day statement

U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) today released the following statement in honor of Independence Day.

“This Independence Day, as we honor the brave service men and women who have fought to protect our freedoms, it is my hope that we also remember the many things that unite us as Americans,” said Corker. “Our country faces many challenges, but part of what makes America special is that generations before us have joined together to tackle problems head on and move our nation forward. I remain committed to working every day to leave behind a better world for our children and grandchildren and thank Tennesseans for giving me the privilege of serving them in the Senate.”