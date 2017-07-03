Home / Local News / Sen. Corker issues Independence Day statement

Sen. Corker issues Independence Day statement

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) today released the following statement in honor of Independence Day.

“This Independence Day, as we honor the brave service men and women who have fought to protect our freedoms, it is my hope that we also remember the many things that unite us as Americans,” said Corker. “Our country faces many challenges, but part of what makes America special is that generations before us have joined together to tackle problems head on and move our nation forward. I remain committed to working every day to leave behind a better world for our children and grandchildren and thank Tennesseans for giving me the privilege of serving them in the Senate.”

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Pro2Serve receives 5-year contract for OR clean-up

Professional Project Services Inc., or Pro2Serve, has received a five-year contract worth up to $49 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved