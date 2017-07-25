Sales Tax Holiday Friday through Sunday

Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday weekend is coming up this weekend, the last weekend in July, rather than the first weekend of August as it has been the past few years.

This weekend consumers will not pay sales tax on computers priced at $1500 or less, clothing items priced at $100 or less and school supplies costing $100 or less.

Shoppers should be aware that the computer exemption does include laptops and tablets but does not include components like monitors and keyboards unless they are purchased as part of a bundle.

Clothing items include the typical shirts, pants, shoes and socks but also includes things like Halloween costumes, bathing suits, winter apparel, tuxedos and more.

School supplies covers pens, pencils and paper as well as backpacks, lunchboxes, art supplies and more. Also exempt from sales taxes this weekend will be baby supplies like diapers and baby clothes, office supplies, and uniforms just to name a few.

For a full list of what is exempt and what is not exempt, visit www.tntaxholiday.com.

The tax-free weekend is July 28-30. It begins on Friday July 28th at 12:01 am and ends at 11:59 pm on Sunday July 30th.