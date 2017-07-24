Safety Fest registration opens today

Registration opens today (Monday, July 24th) for Safety Fest TN, an annual community event that offers 90 free safety classes to residents and companies from September 11-15.

This year’s training classes will be offered at the New Hope Center at Y-12 National Security Complex, ORAU’s Pollard Technical Center, and other local venues. Registration forms and a complete list of classes can be found at www.safetyfesttn.org.

Some of this year’s classes include Careers in Occupational Safety and Health (for high school and community college students), Chain Saw Safety, CPR and First Aid Certification, Confined Space, Evacuation and Emergency Planning, Fall Prevention, numerous others.

This is the sixth year of Safety Fest TN’.

Many other events are planned for Safety Fest TN, in addition to safety classes. Two major activities included during the week are the State Fire Chiefs Conference and U.S. Department of Energy’s Emergency Management Forum. The popular Safety Expo will return with more than 35 safety equipment and training vendors, along with many safety demonstrations, including a Black Hawk helicopter landing on September 12, the press release said.

For more information, contact Jenny Freeman at jfreeman@stratag.org.