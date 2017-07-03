Russell Terry Stansberry, Jr., age 40 of Clinton, passed away on July 2, 2017 at his residence surrounded by his loving wife and friends. He was born on March 8, 1977 to Russell Stansberry and Sonja Nelson. He was a member of Pleasant Gap Baptist Church in Knoxville. He will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his mother, Sonja Nelson.

He is survived by:

Wife……………………………Shawnte Miller Stansberry

Sons…………………………….Russell Terry Stansberry, III

Rylan Al Stansberry

Sister……………………………Felisha Rhodes and husband Roger

Nephews…………………….Garrett Rhodes

Zack Rhodes

Jesse Rhodes

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 from 5-8pm. The funeral service will be at the Carroll Hollow Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at 11am with the Rev. Travis Freeman, Bro. Daniel Metcalf, Pastor. Cody Haynes, and Rev. David Crowe officiating. Burial will be at Anderson Memorial Gardens following his funeral service. www.holleygamble.com