Home / Obituaries / Russell Terry Stansberry, Jr., age 40 of Clinton

Russell Terry Stansberry, Jr., age 40 of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Russell Terry Stansberry, Jr., age 40 of Clinton, passed away on July 2, 2017 at his residence surrounded by his loving wife and friends. He was born on March 8, 1977 to Russell Stansberry and Sonja Nelson. He was a member of Pleasant Gap Baptist Church in Knoxville. He will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his mother, Sonja Nelson.

 

He is survived by:

Wife……………………………Shawnte Miller Stansberry

Sons…………………………….Russell Terry Stansberry, III

                  Rylan Al Stansberry

Sister……………………………Felisha Rhodes and husband Roger

Nephews…………………….Garrett Rhodes

                  Zack Rhodes

                  Jesse Rhodes

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 from 5-8pm. The funeral service will be at the Carroll Hollow Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at 11am with the Rev. Travis Freeman, Bro. Daniel Metcalf, Pastor. Cody Haynes, and Rev. David Crowe officiating. Burial will be at Anderson Memorial Gardens following his funeral service. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Theresa “Kay” King, age 70 of Oak Ridge

Theresa “Kay” King, age 70 of Oak Ridge, passed away Wednesday June 28, 2017. Kay …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved