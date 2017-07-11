Home / Community Bulletin Board / Rummage sale will support Relay for Life

Rummage sale will support Relay for Life

There will be a large rummage sale at the Grove Theater, (High Places Church) at 123 Randolph Road in Oak Ridge to support the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.  The sale will held on Friday, July 21st from 8:00 AM until 3:00 PM and again on Saturday from 8:00 – 11:00 AM.    There will be household items, furniture, toys, clothing, and many other great items.  Relay For Life Teams will also be selling baked goods and beverages.  Come find some great bargains while supporting a great cause.  If you have items you would like to donate, please contact Kim Monroe at monroekd68@yahoo.com.

