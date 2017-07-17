Rummage sale to support American Cancer Society

There will be a large rummage sale at the Grover Theater (High Places Church) at 123 Randolph Road in Oak Ridge to support the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.

The sale will be held Friday July 21st from 8 am to 3 pm and on Saturday July 22nd from 8 to 11 am. There will be household items, toys, furniture, clothing and more, so come out and get a great deal while supporting a great cause.

If you have items you would like to donate for the sale, contact Kim Monroe at monroekd68@yahoo.com.