Roger David “Bo” Lamb, age 68, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 7, 2017 at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center of Knoxville. Bo was born on February 11, 1949 in Clinton, Tennessee to the late Berlean Sr. and Graylon Abbott Lamb. Bo was a truck driver for DJP Transportation and served in the United States Army in Vietnam. Bo was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Clinton. He loved horses and loved cars. In addition to his parents, Bo is preceded in death by his brother William “Billy” Joe Lamb, and step son, Chris Mount.

Survivors include:

Daughter Cena Lamb Knoxville

Wife Carol Rose Lamb Clinton

Step Children Brandi Martin California

Jamie Hayes Clinton

Clint Martin Knoxville

Grandchild Chloe Hayes

Brother Berlean “Jake” Lamb Jr. and Mary Lou Clinton

Sisters Rita Beach and Tom Richfield, NC

Linda Wells Clinton

A host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 6:00PM –8:00 PM , Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.

Celebration of Life Service : 8:00 PM , Wednesday, July 12, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel TN with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.