Home / Obituaries / Roger David “Bo” Lamb, age 68, of Clinton

Roger David “Bo” Lamb, age 68, of Clinton

Jim Harris 2 days ago Obituaries Leave a comment 151 Views

Roger David “Bo” Lamb, age 68, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 7, 2017 at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center of Knoxville. Bo was born on February 11, 1949 in Clinton, Tennessee to the late Berlean Sr. and Graylon Abbott Lamb. Bo was a truck driver for DJP Transportation and served in the United States Army in Vietnam. Bo was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Clinton. He loved horses and loved cars. In addition to his parents, Bo is preceded in death by his brother William “Billy” Joe Lamb, and step son, Chris Mount.
 
Survivors include:
 
Daughter                               Cena Lamb                                                   Knoxville
 
Wife                                        Carol Rose Lamb                                         Clinton
 
Step Children                       Brandi Martin                                                            California
                                                Jamie Hayes                                                 Clinton
                                                Clint Martin                                                   Knoxville
 
Grandchild                            Chloe Hayes
 
Brother                                   Berlean “Jake” Lamb Jr. and Mary Lou   Clinton
           
Sisters                                    Rita Beach and Tom                                   Richfield, NC
                                                Linda Wells                                                   Clinton
 
                                   
A host of other relatives and friends.
 
Visitation:6:00PM –8:00 PMWednesday, July 12, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.
Celebration of Life Service8:00 PMWednesday, July 12, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel TN with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Jerry Allen Isham, age 62, of Kingston

Jerry Allen Isham, age 62, of Kingston passed away Sunday, July 9, 2017 at the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved