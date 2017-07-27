Rockwood Police probe rape report

A 20-year-old Rockwood man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a 17-year-old girl accused him of raping her inside his apartment.

Rockwood Police were called to the Evans Heights Apartments after the girl went to a neighbor’s apartment and called 911 to report the crime.

The girl was taken to Roane Medical Center for evaluation and was interviewed by investigators, after which officers returned to the apartment complex and arrested 20-year-old Landon Adam Wolfe.

Our partners at BBB-TV report that he was taken to the Roane County Jail.