Robert Carroll Hutchins age 92 of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. He was born on October 27, 1924 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Hobert and Bess Piatt Hutchins. RC was a member of the First Baptist Church in Clinton. He was a veteran having served in WWII in the United States Air Force. RC graduated from the University Of Tennessee with a degree in Electrical Engineering and later retired from Martin Marietta. RC was a past member of the Clinton City School Board and City Counsel man. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, woodworking and gardening. In addition to his parents RC is preceded in death by, Brother, Jack Hutchins and Sisters, Evelyn Cox and Doris Webber.

Survived by:

Loving wife of 67 years………….Joan Beeler Hutchins

Son…………………….Byron Scott Hutchins

Daughter…………..Julia Hutchins Spradling

Grandsons………..Michael Scott Hutchins & wife Trilla

Christopher Todd Spradling

Brother-in-law…..Don Mynatt

Several Nieces and Nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 8, 2017 from 12:30-2:00PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with the funeral service to follow at 2:00PM with the Rev. Daryl Cox and Rev. Terry Baker officiating. RC’s interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Pat Head Summitt Foundation. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com