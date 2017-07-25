Home / Obituaries / Robert (Bob) M. Dexter age 72 of Clinton

Robert (Bob) M. Dexter age 72 of Clinton, TN, passed peacefully in his sleep after a brief battle with cancer.  He anticipated an enternity in heaven.  Bob was a member of the Knoxville Area Model Railroaders club and enjoyed many happy hours modeling. He also enjoyed karaoke at Clinton Towers where he resided.

Bob was preceded in death by his father Harry E. Dexter and mother Johanna N. Dexter.  He is survived by his brother, Alfred J. Dexter and wife Rhonda of Clinton, TN; nephew, Jared Davis and girlfriend, Tiffany Todd along with their daughters, Abby Gail and Caroline Davis of Watertown, TN;  a cousin, Jan Kamen and her husband Gary and their children and grandchildren f Knoxville, TN; and an uncle Edward Dexter of Clifton, NJ.  Bob will be greatly missed by family and friends.

There will be a brief  graveside memorial on August 5, 2017 at 10 AM  at Piney Grove Baptist Church on East Wolf Valley Road, Heiskell, TN where Bob will be inurned.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Robert (Bob) Dexter.  www.holleygamble.com

