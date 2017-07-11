Robbie Lee Weatherford, age 89, of Clinton, TN joined our Lord peacefully after a short illness on Sunday, July 9, 2017. Robbie was of the Methodist faith and was a member of Graham United Methodist Church in Savannah, TN before moving to Clinton. While living in Clinton, Robbie was affiliated with Sinking Springs United Methodist Church. The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Sinking Springs UMC for their care and outreach over the years. Robbie achieved her certification as a Nursing Assistant late in life after raising her six children. She worked as a CNA and truly loved her job. Robbie loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them all. Robbie is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Oscar and Ester Lee Shelby; husband, Clarence L. Weatherford Sr.; sons, Clarence L. Weatherford Jr. and Michael Bruce Weatherford; daughter, Nancy Jean Jerrell and grandson, Chadwick David Seivers.

Robbie is survived by her son, Danny Lynn Weatherford & his wife, Peggy of Powell, TN; daughters, Sheila Diane Wade & her husband Stanley of Clinton, TN and Teresa Lee Seivers & partner Mark A. Hatmaker of Clinton, TN; daughter-in-law, Lisa Weatherford and son-in-law, Darrell Jerrell; grandchildren, Angela Purkey, Wendy Miller, Dawn Brummett, Denise Wade, Kristi Seivers, Bruce Wade, Rachel Weatherford, Elizabeth Miller and Zachary Weatherford; 16 great grandchildren and special friend, Eva.

Robbie’s family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Sinking Springs United Methodist Church Memorial Fund in honor of Robbie.

