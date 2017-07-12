Roane woman nabbed on federal charges

A Roane County woman who was being sought by federal authorities was arrested last week by Rockwood Police.

28-year-old Brandi Russell was pulled over by a Rockwood police officer for a registration violation and a check with dispatchers revealed that her driver’s license was suspended and that she was being sought by the US Marshal’s Office on a probation violation stemming from a 2011 conviction on drug charges.

A search of Russell and her vehicle turned up a bag of marijuana hidden in her bra and a loaded .380-caliber pistol in her glove compartment, as well as digital scales and a switchblade knife.

In addition to the hold for federal authorities, Russell was arrested and charged with driving on a suspended license, unlawful possession of a weapon, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.