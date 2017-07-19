Home / Local News / Roane man pleads guilty to fondling girls on church bus

Jim Harris

A Rockwood man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two girls, ages 9 and 10.

19-year-old Larry Lynn Allison pleaded guilty to two counts aggravated sexual battery.

As part of the plea agreement, he will serve fifteen years in state prison, followed by community supervision for the remainder of his life following his release. He will also be required to register with the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry, undergo psycho-sexual evaluations and complete all recommendations by the examiner.

The Rockwood Police Department said the incident happened on March 16, 2016 on a Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church of Oliver Spring bus. Parents of the the two girls contacted police saying their girls were molested on the bus by Allison, who was 18 and a student rider at the time of the incident.

Assistant District Attorney Barry Carrier said, after entry of the plea and sentencing, “hopefully, resolving this case–something unimaginable to any parent of a small child– in this manner will allow the girls to begin to heal the emotional trauma an assault of this kind brings.”  “We must be constantly vigilant in our public institutions, such as churches and schools, to prevent crimes like these before they are committed.”

