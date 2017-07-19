Roane man pleads guilty to fondling girls on church bus

A Rockwood man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two girls, ages 9 and 10.

19-year-old Larry Lynn Allison pleaded guilty to two counts aggravated sexual battery.

As part of the plea agreement, he will serve fifteen years in state prison, followed by community supervision for the remainder of his life following his release. He will also be required to register with the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry, undergo psycho-sexual evaluations and complete all recommendations by the examiner.

The Rockwood Police Department said the incident happened on March 16, 2016 on a Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church of Oliver Spring bus. Parents of the the two girls contacted police saying their girls were molested on the bus by Allison, who was 18 and a student rider at the time of the incident.

(DA’s Office press release) On July 17, 2017 9th District Attorney Russell Johnson announced , Larry Lynn Allison (19) of Rockwood pled guilty to two counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery resolving a criminal case that began on March 16, 2016, on the Mt Pisgah Baptist Church of Oliver Springs church bus, when Allison sexually assaulted two young girls, one nine and one ten years old . According to the plea agreement Allison will serve fifteen years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections. Upon his release from prison he will be subjected to community supervision for the remainder of his life and required to register with the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry, as well as undergo an approved psychosexual evaluation and complete all recommendations of the evaluator. Allison was represented by Rockwood Attorney Mark Foster. Detective Dewayne Gray of the Rockwood Police Department conducted the investigation into the allegations that resulted in this guilty plea.

Assistant District Attorney Barry Carrier said, after entry of the plea and sentencing, “hopefully, resolving this case–something unimaginable to any parent of a small child– in this manner will allow the girls to begin to heal the emotional trauma an assault of this kind brings.” “We must be constantly vigilant in our public institutions, such as churches and schools, to prevent crimes like these before they are committed.”

