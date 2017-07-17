Rev. Houston Willard Carroll, age 65, of Lake City, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Houston was born on July 26, 1951 in Harriman, Tennessee to the late Sammie and Hazel Seiber Carroll. Houston was the Pastor of Anchor of Hope Baptist Church in Lake City. He was a founding member of the Briceville Volunteer Fire Department. Houston loved his wife, children, grandchildren, family, and church family. In addition to his parents, Houston is preceded in death by his sister, Medella Lowe, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence (Red) and Lillie York.Survivors include:Wife of 45 Years, Joyce York Carroll of Clinton, Daughters: Belinda Pyles of Lake City, Donna Cornett and Freddy of Clinton, Christy Vowell and Shain of Lake City, Grandchildren: Jonathan Towe and Scarlett of Johnson City, Dustin McCoy of Clinton, Jonathan Vowell of Knoxville, Reece Vowell of Clinton, Brooklin McCoy of Clinton, Jesse and Joshua Vowell of Lake City, Madison Pyles of Lake City, Wendy Babb of Clinton, William Cornett of Clinton, Great Grandchildren:Riley and Jake Babb, Brothers: Dolphus Carroll and Sue of Wartburg, Willie Carroll and Freida of Devonia, Herbie Carroll and Teresa of Devonia, Sister Omer Bunch of Stevens, Special Mom and Gran: Elzie Patterson of Lake City and several nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.Visitation: 5 :00 PM – 8:00 PM, Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, Tennessee.Funeral Service: 2:00 PM Saturday, July 16, 2017 at the Anchor of Hope Baptist Church in Lake City, Tennessee with Rev. Archie Seiber, Rev. Lee Phillips, and Rev. Josh Hawkins officiating.Interment: To follow funeral service at the Clinch River Cemetery in Lake City.

