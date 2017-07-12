Register of Deeds Shelton announces re-election bid

Longtime Anderson County Register of Deeds Tim Shelton has formally announced his intention to seek re-election in next year’s county general election.

Shelton, a lifelong Anderson County resident, has worked in the Register of Deeds’ office since 1992 and was first elected as Register of Deeds in 2002.

In his campaign announcement, which you can read in its entirety on our website, Shelton says “I am so grateful for the opportunity to serve the families across Anderson County….[which] has always been my home and I will continue to work hard to keep your trust.”

According to the release, Shelton–a Carson-Newman alum–is a graduate of Leadership Anderson County and the UT Local Government Leadership Program, serves on the Board of Directors for the County Officials Association of Tennessee representing more than five hundred county officials across the state, and was also selected by his fellow county officials across Tennessee to serve on the County Officials’ Legislative Committee.

Shelton is married to Dara Giles Shelton and they have two children: a son, Harrison; and a daughter, Addy, and reside in Clinton.

County primaries will take place on May 1st, 2018 and the general election on August 2nd.

Early voting for the May primary will run from April 11th through the 26th and early voting for the August general election will run from July 13th through July 28th, 2018.

Shelton also serves locally on the Anderson County Records Commission, the Anderson County Human Resources Advisory Committee and the Anderson County Ethics Committee. He was recently elected to serve as Chairman of the newly formed Anderson County IT Committee.

Shelton has also completed the University of Tennessee Certified Public Administrator through the University's Institute of Public Service. Shelton is an active community volunteer serving on boards and committees across Anderson County including the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, The Rocky Top Chamber of Commerce, Clinton Civitan Club, Clinton Rotary Club, and Clinton Baseball Incorporated. Shelton also served as the 2017 Co-Chair of the Five County Walk for Alzheimer's Tennessee.

"Tim Shelton is one of the most respected Register of Deeds in Tennessee. We are fortunate to have him serve the citizens of Anderson County. His experience and knowledge has been an asset to homeowners for more than twenty years", stated local attorney Curtis Isabell.

