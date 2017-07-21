Ragan announces funding approval for Anderson TCAT

(Submitted) State Representative John Ragan (R–Oak Ridge) announced today that the State Building Commission has officially approved funding for program expansion and facility renovations at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) at Knoxville’s Anderson County facility.

The monies will be used to expand programs in the service area, including Welding, Machine Tool, Diesel, Truck Driving, Automotive, Industrial Maintenance, and Special Industry training. Additionally, they will cover the cost of renovations for the program at the main campus.

The grant funding for the new renovation project comes as part of the Drive to 55 Capacity Fund — an initiative designed to support colleges and universities as enrollment increases due to the implementation of the Tennessee Promise. The Tennessee Promise is the nation’s first scholarship and mentorship program that provides high school graduates last-dollar scholarships to attend two years of community or technical college free of tuition and fees.

Because of the Tennessee Promise, first-time freshmen enrollment at Tennessee’s colleges and universities grew by 10 percent in 2015, including a 25 percent increase at community colleges and a 20 percent increase at Tennessee technical schools. Tennessee has also seen a historic year-over-year growth in the state’s college-going rate since 2015, increasing 4.6 percentage points in just one year.

“As we work to expand access to education through the Drive to 55 initiative, we must provide our colleges and universities with the necessary tools and resources so they can prepare students for the 21st century job market,” said Representative Ragan. “This project will help accommodate more of our citizens who desire to obtain further education and training in these specific areas. This will ensure they have the skills needed to find good, high paying jobs in the industry upon graduation.”

The project approval for the TCAT expansion in Anderson County was granted through the State Building Commission, which oversees construction of all public state buildings. In recent years, the Commission’s responsibility has been expanded to include authority over most improvement and demolition projects of property owned by the state.

Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell (R-Nashville) — a member of the State Building Commission — was a strong supporter of this critical project and encouraged the commission to approve the necessary funding.

“Projects like this are important in ensuring our college campuses have the tools they need to serve our students and teachers on a daily basis,” said Speaker Harwell. “I am proud of my colleagues for coming together to approve this important funding, and I thank Representative Ragan for supporting education and for serving the hardworking families of House District 33.”

John Ragan is Vice-Chair of the House Government Operations Committee and the Joint Government Operations Education, Health & General Welfare Subcommittee. He is also a member of the House Health Committee and Subcommittee, as well as the Joint Government Operations Committee. Ragan lives in Oak Ridge and represents District 33, which includes part of Anderson County. He can be reached at Rep.John.Ragan@capitol.tn.gov or by calling (615) 741-4400.