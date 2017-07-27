Home / Featured / Rack Room Shoes now open at Main Street Oak Ridge

Rack Room Shoes is now open at Main Street Oak Ridge.

The new store measures 5,000 square feet and is located near Belk between two other new stores, rue21 and Ulta.

Rack Room Shoes is a family footwear retailer and is the fifth new store to open at Main Street Oak Ridge since last month.

The other four stores that have already opened are rue21, maurices, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and PetSmart. The other three stores expected to open soon are Electronic Express, Ulta and TJ Maxx, which has announced its opening date as Sunday August 6th.

Rack Room Shoes will offer a wide selection of brand name shoes at value prices for men, women, and children, a press release said.

Store hours for Rack Room Shoes are Mondays through Saturdays from 10 am to 9 pm, and Sundays from noon to 6 pm.

