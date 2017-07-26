Home / Community Bulletin Board / PBS science educator to talk about elcipse

PBS science educator to talk about elcipse

Award-winning PBS science educator Janet Ivey will present a program on the solar eclipse in Oak Ridge in August.

Ivey is creator of “Janet’s Planet,” which is syndicated on 140 public television stations throughout the U.S. and has received 12 regional Emmys and five Gracie Allen awards, a press release said.

Her August 10 program is titled “A Day in the Dark! Solar Eclipse 2017!” It’s sponsored by the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society. It is being held as part of the run-up to the total solar eclipse that will occur on Monday August 21st.

The family-friendly program will be held in the UT Arboretum Auditorium on Thursday, August 10, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., the press release said. The arboretum is at 901 South Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge.

The August 10 program will be suitable for all ages, the press release said. Seating at the Auditorium is limited, so please plan to arrive early.

The program will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. followed by children’s craft activities from 7:30 to 8 p.m.

