Patsy Ann Maxfield, age 75, of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born on February 19, 1942 to the late John Epp and Sally Thompson Maxfield. Patsy loved watching TV, especially sports and playing Bingo. She will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, Patsy is preceded in death by sister, Ella Sue Qualls; brothers, Ed Ballew and DL Ballew; sister-in-law, Patricia Ann Maxfield.

Survived by:

Brothers…………Joe Maxfield and wife Betty of Rocky Top

Jay Maxfield of Clinton

Great Nephew…Austin Ray Smith of Clinton

Niece……………..Tina Maxfield Gering and husband Richard of Clinton

Nephews……….Shannon Qualls and wife Julie of Dover, KY

David Qualls of Maysville, KY

Brother-in-law ..Buddy Qualls of Maryville, KY

Special Friend……Carol Fischel of Elyria, OH

A host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top from 11-1PM with the funeral service to follow at 1:00PM with Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating. Patsy interment will be held at the Oak Grove Cemetery follow her funeral service. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve Patsy’s family.