OS water rates to increase, tax rate stays the same

Thursday night, the Oliver Springs Town Council acting as the Water Board, approved its budget for this year, adopting a 25-30% rate increase for water and sewer customers. The rate hike was needed, according to city leaders because the town will need an additional $175,000 a year to pay for their part in the sewer rehabilitation project being funded through a low-interest loan obtained by the city last year.

Customers who use less than 2000 gallons of water per year will likely see smaller increases on their water and sewer bills starting in August, while larger customers could see larger increases. Officials say that a typical $22 per month bill would likely increase to $28 while bill currently at $50 a month will likely increase to about $66.

Water Board members then switched hats and, acting as the Council, approved the Oliver Springs budget for the fiscal year that began last Saturday July 1st. The budget does not increase the property tax rate. The Council had to use $124,000 from its undesignated fund balance–the rainy-day fund–to balance the budget.

The Council also approved a resolution changing the city’s health insurance provider from Humana to Madison Insurance Group, which could save the town as much as $500,000 over the next decade. The Council also approved a pay raise for City Manager Chris mason, whose salary will increase tyo approximately $50,000 a year after receiving a solid performance review.