ORT: Cromwell denied new trial

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a judge has denied a motion for a new trial for Lee Cromwell, the man convicted of vehicular homicide in the July 4, 2015 crash at Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge following the annual Independence Day fireworks show.

Cromwell, 67, was convicted of one count of vehicular homicide and eight counts of aggravated assault after a three-day trial in Anderson County Criminal Court in Clinton in February. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison in June.

The crash occurred when Cromwell backed his Dodge Ram pickup truck through the crowded parking lot of the Midtown Community Center after fireworks in Oak Ridge on July 4, 2015. The crash killed James Robinson of Knoxville, a husband and father of two young girls, and it injured at least eight others.

Cromwell’s motion for a new trial was heard by Senior Judge Paul G. Summers in Anderson County Criminal Court in Clinton on June 27.

Summers denied the motion for a new trial that day. He issued an order July 5.

The case has been appealed to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals in Knoxville.

For miuch more on this story, visit www.oakridgetoday.com.