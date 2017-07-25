OR touts MSOR progress, new store openings

(City of Oak Ridge) It’s been a busy year for Main Street Oak Ridge! We broke ground on the project back on July 20, 2016. 365 days later, four new stores are open, another four are slated to open soon, and additional retail space is on the verge of being completed.

So what’s around the corner for Main Street? T.J.Maxx has announced an opening date of Sunday, August 6, at 8 a.m. Rack Room Shoes is scheduled to hold a grand opening on Thursday, July 27, making it the fifth store to open this summer.

PetSmart is the most recent store to welcome customers to Main Street. They held a soft opening on Monday, July 10, leading up to the grand opening celebration on Saturday, July 15.

Before that, Dick’s Sporting Goods held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, June 27. Their three-day grand opening celebration between Friday, June 30, and Sunday, July 2, drew large crowds all weekend. A line wrapped around the store on Saturday for a special appearance by former UT football player and recent first round NFL draft pick Derek Barnett. He signed memorabilia for a few hundred fans.

Maurices and Rue 21 are also open, having both held grand openings in June. Ulta and Electronics Express are also expected to open this summer, but official dates have not yet been announced.

As a reminder, Belk and JCPenney are OPEN and have been throughout demolition and construction for Main Street Oak Ridge.