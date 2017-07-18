Home / Community Bulletin Board / OR Pool to host Senior Citizens Day

OR Pool to host Senior Citizens Day

Jim Harris

The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will be hosting their first-ever Senior Citizens’ Day at the City’s outdoor pool next month.

The pool will be reserved exclusively for seniors age 50 and older on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The pool facility is located at 172 Providence Road.

Local life insurance company WoodmenLife will be on site as a sponsor, providing music and food for the event. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. on a first come, first served basis while it lasts.

All seniors age 50 and up are invited to join us for some fun in the sun. The event is free, but anyone planning to attend is asked to call the Oak Ridge Senior Center at (865) 425-3999 by July 31 to reserve your spot.

