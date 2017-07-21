OR names new Director of Community Development

(Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge is welcoming a new Director of Community Development. Wayne Blasius was selected to lead the department earlier this month and will start in his new position on August 28.

Wayne Blasius joins the City of Oak Ridge from his position as Executive Director of the non-profit East Tennessee Community Design Center. Previously, Mr. Blasius served as President of the InSite Development Corporation in Knoxville from 2001 to 2015. He also consulted on energy management, infrastructure and sustainability matters for Oak Ridge National Laboratory and served as Deputy Director of the City of Knoxville’s Department of Community Development. Mr. Blasius received his Master of Science in Planning from the University of Tennessee.

“I am extremely pleased to announce that Wayne Blasius will be joining us in the City of Oak Ridge as our new Director of Community Development,” City Manager Mark Watson said. “Wayne brings to us extensive public and private sector experience. He is particularly knowledgeable about the many changes in housing and public spaces in Knoxville and will bring that experience to Oak Ridge as we continue our own community renaissance and redevelopment.”

“The opportunity to help shape the future of such a unique, growing community doesn’t come along often,” Mr. Blasius added. “I look forward to joining this incredibly professional team.”

The City began the search for a new director in May when current Community Development Director Kathryn Baldwin announced she would be retiring after 16 years of service with the City. Her last day is July 28.