On Sunday, August 6th, the Oak Ridge Community Band will present its annual Summer Concert at 7 pm at A.K. Bissell Park.

This is a free event and attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for outdoor seating. The program will feature a variety of musical genres, including swing, Latin, jazz, Broadway, classical, & marches.

Razzleberry’s Ice Cream Lab will provide refreshments.

For more information, visit www.orcb.org or call 865-482-3568.