“Operation Southern Shield” underway across region

Tuesday, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) was joined by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, and law enforcement partners for a press event to launch “Operation Southern Shield,” a regional mobilization to crack down on speeding from July 17 to July 23, 2017. The purpose of “Operation Southern Shield” is to increase enforcement during this heavy vacation travel period when the rate of fatal crashes is highest throughout the Southeast. Other participating states include Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina.

According to the Tennessee Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), the number of Tennessee speed-related fatalities increased by approximately eight percent from 2012 to 2015. In an effort to reduce fatal crashes, the THSO and partners will target our region’s major highways and high-risk locations.

“Avoid having your summer vacation end with a tragedy because you made the choice to speed,” said THSO Director Vic Donoho. “We want everyone to make it to their destinations safely. Our law enforcement partners will exercise a zero tolerance for speeding drivers. If you’re caught speeding, you will be ticketed.”

During “Operation Southern Shield,” the THSO will increase speed-related messaging to promote awareness and education. Here are some tips to keep your family safe this summer.

Anticipate increased traffic during peak travel periods. Plan ahead, and give yourself ample drive time.

Slow down in construction zones. Keep in mind that construction increases during the summer season.

Slower traffic should avoid the fast lane. If you’re going to cruise, do it the slow lane.

Many drivers are traveling with children on board. Failure to exercise due care will get you pulled over.

Don’t let your temper get the best of you. Road rage and aggressive driving will not be tolerated.

For more information or traffic safety tips, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.