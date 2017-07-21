Home / Community Bulletin Board / Oak Ridge Outdoor Municipal Pool extending open hours

Oak Ridge Outdoor Municipal Pool extending open hours

Jim Harris

The City of Oak Ridge Outdoor Municipal Pool will be extending open hours into August of 2017. New hours will begin Monday, July 31.

For the dates of Monday, July 31, through Friday, August 18, the extended hours are as follows:

·         Monday – Friday: 100m lap swim and kiddie pool open 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.*

·         Wednesdays: After school open swim 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

·         Saturday and Sunday: Open swim 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

*The 100m lap swim and kiddie pool will be closed for a special event on August 2, 2017.

For more information on aquatics programs, facilities and operating hours through the Recreation and Parks Department, call (865) 425-3450 or visit orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov.

