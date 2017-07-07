Oak Ridge opens registration for school

All students new to Oak Ridge Schools need to register at their respective schools Monday, July 10, 2017 through Wednesday, July 19, 2017, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon. Parents who pre-registered kindergartners in May also need to complete the registration process on those dates.

Registration for new students in grades 9 -12 will be made by appointment ONLY. For more information regarding high school registration, please contact the registrar at (865) 425-9524. Information necessary for new student registration includes the following:

Child’s Birth Certificate (a certified copy for school records, not the hospital copy or mother’s copy)

Child’s Social Security Number (optional)

Health Insurance Provider

The Tennessee Department of Health Certificate of Immunization available from your doctor or Health Department consisting of two parts:

o Immunizations – A Tennessee Department of Health Certificate of Immunization form showing the complete dates (month, day, and year) immunizations were administered.

o Health Examination – A physical examination is required for all children entering Tennessee Schools (K-12). Oak Ridge Schools require a physical examination current since January 1 of the year the student will enter kindergarten. Students entering the 7th grade will also need to provide proof of the T-dap immunization.

Grades 1-12 only – Provide the name, address, and phone number of the school(s) where your child previously attended or provide report cards or withdrawal forms.

For additional information, parents and/or students should contact their respective school or the Oak Ridge Schools Pupil Services Department at (865) 425-9009.

Elementary students who will be returning to the same schools they attended last year will not have to register at school. Students who have moved to another Oak Ridge school should contact the new school . All parents and pupils will be notified of room assignment by mail before Monday, July 31st, the first day of school.

MIDDLE SCHOOL ORIENTATION

Jefferson Middle School – An orientation program for incoming fifth grade students will be held in the Jefferson Little Theater on Friday, July 28th, starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 10:30 a.m. Bus service will not be provided. A new student orientation for sixth, seventh, and eighth grade students attending Jefferson Middle School will be held on Thursday, July 27thbetween 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Students attending this orientation should report to the guidance department.

Robertsville Middle School – An orientation program for incoming fifth graders and 6th, 7th and 8th students new to Robertsville will be held on Friday, July 28th, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. in the auditorium. No bus service will be provided.