NPS hosting two history events in next few days

Jim Harris 19 hours ago

Two events in the next week will focus on local history as interpreted by members of the National Park Service.

Join a park ranger for a talk on the Tennessee Valley Authority on Friday. The Manhattan Project National Historical Park will present the free program at 1 p.m. Friday, July 21, in the American Museum of Science and Energy in Oak Ridge.

During the program, they will focus on how the Tennessee Valley Authority changed the landscape and supported the war effort in East Tennessee.

The following weekend, you are invited to join National Park Service staff for an interpretive program on women of the Manhattan Project at the American Museum of Science and Energy on Saturday, July 29 at 2 pm.

The program will outline the life for women before, during, and after World War II.

Visitors are encouraged to visit https://www.nps.gov/mapr/oakridge.htm for more information on the park.

The American Museum of Science and Energy is located at 300 South Tulane Avenue in Oak Ridge. Call (865) 576-6767 for directions.

