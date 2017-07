The City of Norris is accepting letters of interest to fill a City Council vacancy. Interested individuals must be a qualified voter and have been a resident of the City of Norris for a period of one (1) year immediately prior to the date of election.

Please submit letters of interest to: City Manager Matthew Marshall, P. O. Box 1090, Norris, TN or email: norriscitymanager@gmail.com. Matthew Marshall Norris City Manager