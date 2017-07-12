Norris Bulletin: Haverkamp to step down from Council

Norris City Councilman York Haverkamp announced this week that he will likely resign from the Council, possibly as early as next month, as his wife has been accepted as a graduate student at a university in Scotland, and they will be moving overseas.

The Norris Bulletin reports that the Council, after some discussion, agreed that Haverkamp could submit his resignation at the end of Monday’s meeting, but that the Council would take no action on accepting it until next month. That, according to the Bulletin, would give the Haverkamps to get their visas approved. In the meantime, letters and resumes from registered Norris voters wishing to fill Haverkamp’s position on the Council will be accepted at the City Manager’s office.