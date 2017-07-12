Home / Local News / Norris Bulletin: Haverkamp to step down from Council

Norris Bulletin: Haverkamp to step down from Council

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local News Leave a comment 81 Views

Norris City Councilman York Haverkamp announced this week that he will likely resign from the Council, possibly as early as next month, as his wife has been accepted as a graduate student at a university in Scotland, and they will be moving overseas.

The Norris Bulletin reports that the Council, after some discussion, agreed that Haverkamp could submit his resignation at the end of Monday’s meeting, but that the Council would take no action on accepting it until next month. That, according to the Bulletin, would give the Haverkamps to get their visas approved. In the meantime, letters and resumes from registered Norris voters wishing to fill Haverkamp’s position on the Council will be accepted at the City Manager’s office.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Clinton students excelled in 2016-17

Clinton City School officials are very pleased with their students’ national comparisons on the i-Ready …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved