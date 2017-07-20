No such thing as ‘routine’ traffic stop

A Clinton man was jailed following yet another “routine” traffic stop turned up evidence of alleged drug activity.

Just before 8 pm Tuesday, Deputy Joshua Bunch reported seeing a Jeep traveling at a high rate of speed on Dutch Valley Road and pulled over the driver in the entrance to Dutch Valley Elementary School.

The driver, 28-year-old Jonathon Grider, was unable to provide the deputy with proof of insurance and said he did not have his driver’s license on him. The deputy reported smelling the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and Grider handed him a glass pipe with burned marijuana in it. Deputy Bunch said he could also smell green, unburned pot and asked Grider to step out of the vehicle. At that point, Grider volunteered that his boyfriend sells pot and that it was under the passenger seat.

The deputy found two plastic bags containing just under 35 grams of marijuana as well as two digital scales and other paraphernalia.

Grider was jailed on charges of the manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of a controlled substance and cited for speeding. He has since been released from the Anderson County Jail.